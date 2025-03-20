Gallery: Prince William arrives in Estonia

The heir to the British throne, Prince William, arrived in Estonia on Thursday. His first stop was Kadriorg, where he met with President Alar Karis.

Prince William's visit will last two days. On Thursday, His Royal Highness will meet with President Alar Karis, visit Freedom School for Ukrainian students in Estonia and head to Telliskivi Creative City.

On Friday, the Prince of Wales will travel to Tapa, where he will meet with British soldiers serving as part of NATO allied forces.

The visit underscores the strong bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and Estonia, as well as their cooperation in the field of security, the Office of the President stated in a press release.

This is William's first visit to Estonia.

