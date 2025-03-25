Estonian defense firms to provide €100 million output for Ukraine

The state has placed €100 million-worth of orders with Estonia's defense firms for production to be sent to Ukraine, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The product selection was devised by Ukraine's defense ministry, and the €100-million order was sent to the Estonian state to pass on to Estonia's defense industry companies.

Ahead of the procurement, around 100 firms meeting the criteria pooled about 500 products and services, the Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) said, with drones, robot ground vehicles, and medical supplies being the most sought-after items.

RKIK Deputy Director Katri Raudsepp said: "Ukraine selected companies and products which operate in the fields of unmanned aerial vehicles, land vehicles, watercraft, and medical equipment."

The process is not always straightforward, however.

Arno Vaik, head of Threod Systems, one of Estonia's foremost defense companies, said the choices of users and funders of his company's surveillance drones in Ukraine don't always align.

He said: "These are sometimes two different worlds. One involves the user who selects the product they need. And the other is the one who pays for it. These are ministries, budget departments, which are responsible for this aspect. But sometimes, when you find a buyer who wants your product, you still have to separately find someone to finance it."

This is especially true for drones, he noted; Ukraine, with its experience in drone warfare, tends to prefer domestic production, Vaik speculated, adding that Threod has sent hundreds of drones to Ukraine.

More detailed information on items sent to Ukraine and which Estonian firm makes them cannot be revealed until after they arrive.

Procurement conditions require a company to be registered in Estonia, the item must already be developed, and at least a third of production must be based in Estonia.

Estonian defense industry output sent to Ukraine is not new – Ukraine has been buying defense items from Estonia since the annexation of Crimea over a decade ago.

While the companies themselves don't provide much information, it is known that Milrem Robotics and DefSecIntel are among the companies selling to Ukraine, in addition to Threod.

