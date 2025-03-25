Lithuanian PM: There are no cracks in transatlantic relations

There are no cracks in U.S.–European relations despite statements made by politicians, said Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas during his first working visit to Estonia on Monday.

Paluckas discussed regional security, support for Ukraine, and protection of critical infrastructure with Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

The Baltic states are planning to seek support from the Connecting Europe Facility for the protection of energy infrastructure, it was said.

Paluckas said regional security is linked to strong transatlantic relations. He said these remain intact despite the United States' decreased interest in contributing to European security.

"It is clear that when we talk about NATO's regional defense plans, they are closely tied to our transatlantic relations and the United States. This concerns both the breadth and depth of our relations, and we should not lose hope, because although very dramatic statements have been made in politics, in practice, there are no cracks in our NATO relations or in our bilateral relations," said Paluckas.

This week the Baltic foreign ministers are visiting Washington.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!