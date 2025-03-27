Gallery: MPs find Riigikogu vote to amend Constitution a historic day

Wednesday's vote to strip Russian and Belarusian citizens of the right to vote in local elections was followed by a standing ovation at the Riigikogu.

The constitutional amendment found 93 members in favor with seven against, and one abstention.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that MPs consider the event to be a historic day for Estonia.

"Gray passport" holders, meaning citizens of indeterminate citizenship, overwhelmingly Russian-speaking, will retain the right to vote at this year's local elections only, thanks to a sunset clause in the amendment.

The rationale on this is that it would incentivize this demographic to take Estonian citizenship.

Reform Party MP Kalle Laanet said: "This gives these people an incentive to apply for Estonian citizenship. For example, according to recent studies, around 65 to 70 percent of stateless persons want to become Estonian citizens. They now have an additional four years to do so."

Eesti 200 MP Toomas Uibo said: "This is an extremely significant historic decision. And for me, above all, it's about protecting democracy and ensuring security."

The seven Center Party MPs at the Riigikogu voted against the amendment. The party said it hopes the head of state, President Alar Karis, will overturn the decision.

Center MP Vadim Belobrovtsev said: "If you take away voting rights from 130,000 people who have had them for decades, the vast majority of whom are fully loyal to the Estonian state — they live here, were born here, raise children here, pay taxes — and then the state sends them a signal that says: 'You haven't done anything wrong, but you happen to have the wrong kind of passport, so we don't trust you'... then naturally these people will be disappointed."

The Social Democrats (SDE) climbed down from their earlier line that only foreign nationals who held negative attitudes towards Estonia would be barred from voting, and backed the amendment, voting in favor during the final vote, which was urgent given the local elections are in October.

SDE chair Lauri Läänemets said: "We have never agreed with equating non-citizens to citizens of aggressor states. But when faced with the choice of letting this campaign drag on for another three to four years and eventually amending the Constitution in a way that polarizes Estonian society even more — deepening division and creating more people who are disillusioned or open to Russian influence out of defiance — we ultimately had to choose the version that better supports Estonia."

Since the vote concerned a constitutional amendment, it required two-thirds of the chamber to vote in favor rather than a straight majority. With SDE and also all "window seat" (independent) MPs on board, this threshold was comfortably passed.

All 101 MPs being present in the main Riigikogu chamber ahead of a vote is a rare occurrence; only one MP, Varro Vooglaid (EKRE), left before the final vote was held.

The amendment as it stands would also remove the right to vote from citizens of non-EU NATO states such as the US, Canada, and the UK, who are residing in Estonia.

The local elections are on October 19.

