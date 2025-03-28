X!

Retail trade volume rises for third consecutive month

News
Tartu. October 16, 2024.
Tartu. October 16, 2024. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

In February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was €785 million, data from Statistics Estonia shows. Compared with February 2024, the volume of retail trade turnover increased by 4 percent.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, compared with February last year, turnover volume grew by 21 percent in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel and by 6 percent in stores selling manufactured goods.

"In grocery stores, the volume of turnover declined by 5 percent in February year on year," added Pihlak.

Among stores selling manufactured goods, the biggest increase at 28 percent was registered in the turnover volume of other specialised stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc.

Turnover volume index of retail trade enterprises and its trend, January 2015 – February 2025 (2021 = 100). Source: Statistics Estonia

The volume of turnover was up by 10 percent in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale), and by 4 percent in pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics.

Turnover volume fell by 10 percent in other non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores), by 8 percent in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, and by 7 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

Compared with February 2024, the volume of turnover was unchanged in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

Compared with January this year, the turnover volume of retail trade enterprises was down by 3 percent in February. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover volume was up by 2 percent in comparison with the previous month.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

