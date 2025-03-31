EKRE MP half a million in tax debt transfers assets to mother and partner

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Siim Pohlak's companies owe the state nearly half a million euros in unpaid taxes. According to daily Õhtuleht , the politician recently transferred properties that had belonged to him as of early 2025 to his mother's and partner's names.

Pohlak's company Meedia ja Reklaamiteenused OÜ faces the largest tax debt, owing €240,000 to the state. His other company, Reklaamiekspert, which is also fully owned by the MP, owes nearly €150,000, while a third company, Admanager, has left unpaid another €50,000 in taxes.

Although Pohlak still owned two properties as of the beginning of the year, he had transferred the first to his mother's name by late January and the second to his partner's name by late February. In both cases,a perpetual right of use was established in Pohlak's favor at the time the properties were transferred, meaning that while neither officially belongs to him anymore, he alone retains the exclusive right to use them freely for the rest of his life.

Pohlak told Õhtuleht that all problems were temporary and caused by accounting issues, and that all of his tax debts would be settled within a month.

He also made sure to mention Estonia's difficult economic situation, adding that the government was to blame for that.

"As a result of the government's policies, Estonia's small businesses are literally dying out," the EKRE MP explained. "This is apparent in business activity as well."

Read more about this story in Õhtuleht (link in Estonian).

