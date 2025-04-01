Former President Salome Zurabishvili: EU should respond to what is happening in Georgia

What is currently happening in Georgia should not be acceptable to the European Union, and the EU should respond, said former Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili during a visit to Estonia last week.

Georgians have been protesting against their government and its turn away from Europe and towards Russia for several months. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have sanctioned the prime minister and head of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Zourabichvili, who says she is the "legitimate president of Georgia" spoke about the protests which have taken place since last autumn, the country's European future, and the hypocrisy of the Georgian Dream party.

Watch the full interview, in English, below.

