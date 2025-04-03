X!

Tallinn Kesklinn elder wants to terminate Harjumägi cafe's lease

The Harjumäe Kõlakoda cafe behind Freedom Square in Tallinn.
Sander Andla, head of Kesklinn District, wants to terminate the long-term lease agreement for the Harjumäe Kõlakoda cafe. He believes the low rental price it is not beneficial for the city.

Behind Freedom Square, on Harjumägi, there is a small white building that has long operated as a cafe. Ten years ago, when Tallinn was still led by Mayor Edgar Savisaar, the cafe was affectionately dubbed Edgari Cafe.

The cafe service is operated by the private limited company Parklinn Grupp. It pays €240 per month for a 108-square-meter space, said Sander Andla (Reform). The lease runs until 2035.

Andla believes renting the space under such favorable terms is neither reasonable nor beneficial. He wants to suggest terminating the lease, raising the rental price, and finding a new tenant.

"Market competition determines the price, but if you look at real estate prices, then paying €240 a month for 108 square meters, then I think most people pay more rent in the city center for much smaller apartments," he said.

Sander Andla Source: Helen Kattai

The elder said there are several similar agreements in the city. For example, there is an almost 400 square meter parking lot in Tallinn where the rental price is €200 per month.

"The question arises whether this is the best use of public property," he said.

Andla thinks a cafe could continue to operate on Harjumägi.

Around 10 years ago, Harjumäe Kõlakoda was run by Center Party member Juri Saharov. In 2013, he was also granted management of the Kuldrand beach cafe at Stroomi and five city-owned parking lots.

In 2014, the investigative program "Pealtnägija" ran an in-depth story about Saharov, outlining how Harjumäe Kõlakoda became a magnet for murky money and a hub of political mutual back-scratching.

Saharov is no longer officially listed as the cafe's owner. According to the business register, the café now belongs to Svetlana Moisejenko, who, according to Delfi, was Saharov's wife 10 years ago.

Juri Saharov last hit the headlines in January. Saharov is a board member of an NGO that wants to erect a memorial to Savisaar in the capital.

"My plan is to erect the [memorial] in front of the Kõlakoda cafe. I still have the cafe under lease for another 10 years," he said.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

