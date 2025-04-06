New housing development planned next to Tallinn's Arsenal Keskus

New residential and commercial buildings are planned to be built next to Arsenal Keskus in Põhja Tallinn.

The city intends to allow the construction of six five-storey buildings that feature ground-floor commercial spaces and apartments above at Erika 12.

In the draft of the new Põhja-Tallinn master plan, the site is also designated for residential buildings, with space for retail, services, childcare, and recreational facilities.

The new mix of residential and commercial functions will improve quality of life, bring in new residents, and create jobs, the city hopes.

Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning Madle Lippus (SDE) said the former closed-off Arsenal industrial area is transforming into a new local hub for the Karjamaa neighbourhood, creating opportunities for new housing.

"The plan proposes the construction of new apartment buildings with commercial spaces and the development of public space, significantly improving accessibility and adding more greenery. The area will become much more vibrant and livable," she said in a statement.

Lippus noted that one of the key development challenges in Põhja-Tallinn is ensuring sufficient kindergarten and school places.

"The growth of the Karjamaa area is supported by the new Põhjatähe Basic School, opening in autumn 2025 right next to the site, and the Manufaktuuri Kindergarten, which is set to open in 2027," she outlined.

An earlier detailed plan from 2007 proposed the reconstruction and expansion of the existing industrial buildings, but those plans were never realized.

Replacing industry with housing is now considered more appropriate, given the surrounding residential area and proximity to the sea, the council said. The new plan also increases the amount of green space in the area.

An architectural competition was held in cooperation with the Tallinn Urban Planning Department, and the winning design by Kadarik Tüür Architects formed the basis of the current detailed plan.

