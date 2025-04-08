Poland's President Andrzej Duda arrives in Estonia for state visit

President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Estonia on Monday for a two-day official state visit focused on regional defense and security.

President Duda was invited by President Alar Karis and is accompanied by First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Key topics include the security of the Baltic Sea region, military cooperation, countering hybrid threats, support for Ukraine, NATO collaboration, transatlantic relations, and issues related to Russia and Belarus. Economic cooperation will cover energy, the high-speed Rail Baltica link, regional connectivity, and collaboration within the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) framework.

The itinerary for Tuesday sees the Polish presidential couple welcomed at Kadriorg by President Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis, followed by a meeting and joint press conference with simultaneous English translation which can be watched by clicking on the video link below (broadcast starts at 12.35 p.m. Estonian time, Tuesday, April 8).

President Duda will later meet Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), and lay a wreath at the War of Independence Victory Monument in Tallinn.

Later on Tuesday the Dudas will meet the Polish community in Estonia, while President Karis will host a state dinner at the Estonian Knighthood House Tuesday evening.

A warm welcome to Estonia on a state visit, President @AndrzejDuda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda! Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow to deepen #Estonia–#Poland friendship and discuss cooperation in defence, security, economy, transport, and education. pic.twitter.com/pVOGuHNTc4 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 7, 2025

On Wednesday, April 9, President Duda will visit the Cyber Security Training Centre CR14 (Cyber Range) to learn about Estonia-NATO cyber cooperation.

The presidential couples will then visit Pelgulinna State High School to explore Estonia's education system. First Ladies Kornhauser-Duda and Karis will also visit the Old Town Educational College, the Peeteli Church social center, fashion designer Lilli Jahilo's showroom, and Anni Arro Studio to learn about Estonian fashion and meet with education and culture representatives.

The visit will end with a reception at Tallinn's Town Hall, followed by a farewell ceremony.

Poland is a key NATO ally and cornerstone eastern flank nation, sharing a border with Ukraine, Belarus, and, via the Kaliningrad exclave, Russia. It was the only NATO ally to outspend Estonia on defense last year as a percentage of GDP (4.12 percent vs. 3.43 percent, estimated), while both spent more in 2024 than the U.S. (3.38 percent of GDP, estimated).

