Riigikogu adopts amendments to Churches and Congregations Act

The Riigikogu has passed the third reading of the draft legislation amending the Churches and Congregations Act. The draft aims to clarify the existing regulations, taking into account issues that have emerged in previous practice, the diversification of religious associations, as well as the security risks that come with religious radicalization or political instrumentalization of religion.

According to Estonian Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200), the bill clarifies the conditions related to the administrative management of religious associations and any economic dependence on religious organizations connected to or cooperating with governments of hostile states.

"For the Estonian state, ensuring security and constitutional order and providing peace and safety for the people living here is of utmost importance. We will continue to guarantee freedom of religion and also ensure that in the future, religion cannot be used against our state and people," said Taro.

"In the changed security situation, there is no other way for structures operating in Estonia than to sever ties with the Moscow Patriarchate and detach themselves from Kremlin narratives and influence activities," he added.

According to the draft bill, a church, monastery, or other religious association operating in Estonia must not be guided in its activities – whether through its statutes, other foundational documents, or economically – by a governing body, spiritual center, religious leader, or organization located in a foreign country that poses a threat to the security of the Estonian state, public order or constitutional order.

Such a threat may also manifest in calls for war, acts of terrorism, violence or in the support of military aggression.

The draft also clarifies who can serve as a clergy member in Estonia. "Under the law, a person who, for one reason or another, is not allowed to live or stay in Estonia cannot work as a clergy member. It is clear that a religious association operating in Estonia and its followers cannot be led or served by someone we do not permit into the country due to security considerations," Taro explained.

In both the 1993 version and the newly adopted version of the Churches and Congregations Act, working as a clergy member is linked to the right to vote in local elections.

"However, the most recent constitutional amendment changed the voting rights of citizens of third countries and individuals with undetermined citizenship. Therefore, we must amend the corresponding provisions in the act to ensure that law-abiding and loyal third-country nationals residing in Estonia can continue to serve as clergy," Taro said.

These amendments are planned to be made as part of the draft legislation currently being processed by the Constitutional Committee, including changes to the Local Government Council Election Act.

According to Bishop Philippe Jourdan, vice president of the Estonian Council of Churches, the state has engaged in sincere dialogue with the churches during the process of amending the Churches and Congregations Act. Bishop Jourdan added that the state has listened to the amendments and concerns expressed by the Council and sought solutions to them.

Next, the draft legislation will be forwarded to the Office of the President of the Republic, where the President will decide whether to announce it. Churches, congregations, and monasteries that need to bring their statutes and operational principles into compliance with the law will be given a two-month transition period.

In the lead-up to the legislative amendments, the Ministry of the Interior has engaged in active dialogue with both the Pühtitsa Convent (Kuremäe Monastery), which is directly subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate, and the recently renamed Estonian Christian Orthodox Church (formerly the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate), along with its congregations.

"Negotiations and requests to sever ties with Moscow have been ongoing since the beginning of the Russian Federation's war of aggression in 2022. This is a sensitive issue, and the state has shown considerable patience. We have given these institutions time to demonstrate through actions that they do not wish to act as representatives of the aggressor state in Estonia. However, neither the church nor the convent under the Moscow Patriarchate has shown any real willingness to make changes," said the Minister of the Interior.

The draft legislation does not change the principle that the court makes the final decision regarding the forced dissolution of a religious association. The amendments to the Churches and Congregations Act do not automatically result in the closure of any church or, for example, banning the Russian Orthodox tradition in Estonia. After the law is promulgated, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior will meet with all congregations affected by the legislation.

