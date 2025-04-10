Mai Narva chess win lifts her back into European medals contention Mai Nar

Estonian chess player Mai Narva took another victory at the Women's European Championship taking place on the island of Rhodes on Wednesday, climbing back into the top three two days before the tournament ends.

Narva, 25 whose International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating is 2,380 had been as high as second in the competition earlier in the week but a loss dropped her to seventh.

Playing black, her win over Bulgarian player Viktoria Radeva (rating 2,297) brought her total to six and a half points after nine rounds and into third place.

Serbia's Teodora Injac, who beat Narva earlier in the tournament, has eight points, and Romanian player Irina Bulmaga has seven and a half points at the time of writing.

While six other players currently have the same number of points as Narva, the Estonian wins on tiebreak criteria.

The Women's European Chess Championship finishes Friday.

--

