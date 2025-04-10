Central Criminal Police searching Saaremaa shipbuilder's office

The Central Criminal Police (Keskkriminaalpolitsei) is searching the office of shipbuilder Baltic Workboats in Nasva, Saaremaa.

The agency said it would provide more detailed information after the initial procedural actions are carried out during the course of the day.

Baltic Workboats is one of the largest shipbuilding companies in Estonia.

In 2023, the company earned a profit of €1.1 million on a turnover of €42.3 million.

The company's owners are Margus Vanaselja and Märten Vaikmaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!