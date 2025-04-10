X!

Estonia calls Russia's war grave damage claims 'baseless allegations'

News
Soviet gravestones in the Defense Forces Cemetery on May 9 in Tallinn.
Soviet gravestones in the Defense Forces Cemetery on May 9 in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday called accusations by Russia about a lack of investigation into the damage and removal of gravestones "baseless allegations."

The ministry said the claims were made by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Embassy in Estonia.

A démarche – which formally outlined the Estonian government's view on the situation – was delivered to the Russian chargé d'affaires by the ministry on Thursday.

A press release from the ministry said the message "emphasized that Russia's complaint claiming that Estonia had insufficiently investigated the damage to the tombstones of Soviet soldiers in the Defense Forces Cemetery of Tallinn was baseless."

The ministry said two experts from the Estonian Heritage Board and the University of Tartu were consulted on the damage to the tombstones, working in cooperation with the Estonian War Museum.

"Both experts concluded that it was algae, which spreads mainly on porous substrates, including limestone, from which these tombstones were made. We added that this type of algae also grew on other tombstones in the same cemetery, as well as in the nearby Siselinna Cemetery. These conclusions were forwarded to the Russian Embassy by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week," the statement said.

"In addition, we refuted the claim that two grave monuments were removed from the Defense Forces Cemetery in early April. As the Estonian War Museum affirmed there were no graves under either monument, they did not constitute grave monuments, and instead, they were monuments to the Soviet occupation, which have no place in our cultural space. Estonia honors the sanctity of grave sites and respects all who lost their lives."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:25

Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

19:00

Government: Regulations unsuitable for Estonia can be negotiated with EU

18:20

Narva man gets 10-month suspended sentence for attack on Ukraine war veteran

17:45

Institute: Cost of average family's weekly food basket rises by €7.50 on-year

17:20

German electronic music legends Kraftwerk announce November Tallinn show

17:09

Estonia calls Russia's war grave damage claims 'baseless allegations'

16:43

Government backs sale of Kiisa power plant in 2028

16:14

Experts' 6-month outlook for Estonian economy improves, still generally negative

15:45

Live webcam allows 24/7 cormorant surveillance

15:45

Police suspect Saaremaa shipbuilder of tax and subsidy fraud Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

10:34

Estonia tightens church law to curb foreign influence, protect national security Updated

09.04

Coalition says child benefit system cannot change to needs-based in near future

08:19

Kaja Kallas: Some countries only understand the need for defense when it's too late

09.04

Local residents oppose Reidi tee amusement park development plans

10:55

Estonia's volunteer Defense League creates first cavalry unit since 1991

09.04

Researchers: The manor as a mirror of Estonian identity and history

08:40

Prosecutor's office: Rape a vile act, but may not cause damage to health

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo