Mai Narva still in running for European champs medal going into final day

Mai Narva took her second chess win in as many days at the ongoing Women's European Championship on the Greek island of Rhodes, keeping her in medal contention as one of the few leading contenders who is not from one of the southeastern European nations.

Narva also completed that feat playing black, following a win on Wednesday against Viktoria Radeva (Bulgaria), then Thursday's victory over Elina Danielian (Armenia), completed in 44 moves.

Narva's overall record at the competition is six wins and three draws, totaling 7.5 points.

Serbia's Teodora Injac, who beat Narva earlier in the week, is confirmed European champion after defeating Irina Bulmaga (Romania), also on Thursday.

Injac lost her very first match in the tournament before stringing together nine wins in a row.

Bulmaga remains in second place, ahead of Narva, who ties with Poland's Aleksandra Maltsevskaja, based on tiebreakers.

Bulmaga, Narva, and Maltsevskaja all have 7.5 points, with five other players biting at their heels with seven points each.

The tournament concludes today, Friday, with Narva in contention for a medal going into the last day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!