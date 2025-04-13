Experts: No benefit for Estonia if Kiwala is detained for a long time

Detaining the Kiwala tanker for an extended time is not in Estonia's interests, the Transport Administration and a maritime law expert said on Saturday. So far, more than 40 problems have been found with the suspected shadow fleet vessel.

Kiwala was detained on Friday morning as it sailed, flagless, through Estonia's exclusive economic zone towards Russia. The tanker was identified close to Denmark's Bornholm island, and Estonia's Transport Administration then contacted Djibouti, which is where the ship is registered.

The Transport Administration's Maritime Service Director Kristjan Truu said partner countries are exchanging information.

An inspection by the agency revealed 40 "deficiencies" which must be addressed before it can set sail again. Many are connected to documentation.

"These are not the kind of deficiencies that require major maintenance or major repair work. They can be addressed onboard by the ship's crew. In addition, with the shipowner's cooperation, the documentation issues can be resolved," Truu told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

However, the biggest problem is the absence of a flag state status or nationality. Without it, a ship cannot be insured.

Kristjan Truu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The shipowner, based in Mauritius, is aware that the Kiwala has been detained.

No crew members have been detained, so the shipowner may replace them if the vessel remains anchored here for an extended period. But this would not be beneficial.

"It is definitely not in our interest for it to remain here for weeks or months. And it is probably not in the shipowner's interest either, as they want to continue commercial maritime operations," said Truu.

Kiwala's detention took place under the framework of the Convention on the Law of the Sea. It was suspected that the ship did not have a flag, said maritime law expert Alexander Lott.

"In such a case, any state's naval vessel can carry out such an operation. In this particular case, Estonia did," he told the show.

Lott said the proceedings should be carried out quickly. If it turns out that the detention was unjustified, Estonia must compensate for damages.

Alexander Lott. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

In any case, the ship's presence causes additional burden and expenses.

"As long as the operation—the inspection of the vessel—does not drag on unreasonably, there is no cause for concern," he said.

In addition to the navy, the operation was carried out with the involvement of the Transport Administration, the Police and Border Guard Board, and the Environmental Board.

The navy is currently guarding the vessel, which is moored in Muuga Bay, close to Tallinn. The Transport Administration believes the owner is interested in releasing the vessel quickly.

The vessel is not connected to any damaged infrastructure, as has been the case in previous ship detentions in the Baltic Sea over the last year. However, it is suspected to be a "shadow fleet" vessel transporting Russian goods.

Since June, the Transport Administration has inspected the documents of 458 "shadow fleet" vessels. This is the first ship to be detained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!