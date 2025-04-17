Tartu's Vabaduse puiestee to get major makeover

Redevelopment is set to begin this year on the section of Vabaduse puiestee, between the Kaarsild bridge and the intersection with Laia tänav.

The work will reduce curbside parking spaces while providing more space for pedestrians and cyclists on both sides of the road.

Tartu City Government has announced a public tender to find a contractor this year.

The redesigned avenue will retain a 1+1 traffic lane for cars, with a maximum speed of 30 km/h. There will be more space for light traffic users, with additional pedestrian crossings compared to the current situation.

Raimond Tamm (Reform), deputy mayor of Tartu, said: "The envisaged solution will be such that both sides of Vabaduse pst will have one-way bike lanes. To ensure safe crossing possibilities, pedestrian crossings will be built at all intersections."

To accommodate the bike lanes, car parking spots on the Emajõgi River side will be moved, while new spaces will be added on the landward side, facing the Ministry of Education.

"However, overall, the number of parking spaces will decrease compared to today, because we need to create more space for light traffic users," Tamm added.

Artist's rendition of the upgraded Vabaduse pst. Source: Landverk.

The changes will not affect the parking area between Vabaduse pst and Magistri tänav. Looking ahead, right turns — uphill toward Jakobi tänav — will no longer be permitted. Tamm explained that in the next phase, planned for next year, Lai and its intersection with Vabaduse will also be reconstructed, with a design expected to be completed this year.

"Traffic will be one-way on Lai tänav, toward the Emajõgi River. There will be only one traffic lane instead of two. One-way bike lanes are also planned on both sides. By the end of next year, we hope to complete a continuous cycling route — along Vabaduse pst, Lai tänav, Jakobi tänav, Tähtvere tänav, and Tuglase tänav."

The total budget for reconstruction from Kaarsild to the Lai intersection, including Lai itself, is €1.7 million. This will be funded by both state support and the city's contribution.

Artist's rendition of the upgraded Vabaduse pst. Source: Landverk.

The section of Vabaduse between Kaarsild and Kaubamaja shopping mall will also be renewed as part of the downtown cultural center project. The plan is to allocate separate space for each group of road users.

Deputy Mayor Elo Kiivet (SDE) said: "Pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles will all move safely in their designated areas. Another major change is that traffic will be reduced to a 1+1 lane system, with one lane in each direction. We are still considering the speed limit near Siuru väljak, but 20 kilometers per hour has been proposed. Since Siuru väljak will cross over this section of Vabaduse pst, the goal is to make crossing easy, comfortable, and safe for everyone — and that may mean curbing the speed limit."

