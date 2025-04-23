Estonia's President Alar Karis to attend Pope Francis' funeral

President Alar Karis is to attend the funeral of Pope Francis taking place Saturday, the President's Office informed ERR.

The papal funeral starts at 10 a.m. local time in front of St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, April 26.

President Karis is being joined by many other world leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and French President Emmanuel Macron, while the U.K. will be represented by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as well as Prince William, Duke of Edinburgh. U.S. President Donald Trump will also be in attendance.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. He was a humble, principled leader whose call for justice, care for the vulnerable, and message of unity resonated far beyond the Catholic Church. His legacy will continue to guide & inspire us all. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/6IWkBCHWSU — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, passed away Monday morning at the age of 88, from a fatal stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican has said.

This happened just a day after the Pope had marked Easter Sunday by appearing briefly before crowds to give a blessing.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, he was the first pope in the 2,000-year history of the papacy to come from the southern hemisphere and the first to come from the Jesuit order.

The process to elect a new pontiff is likely to be concluded next month.

--

