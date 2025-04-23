X!

Estonia's President Alar Karis to attend Pope Francis' funeral

News
President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

President Alar Karis is to attend the funeral of Pope Francis taking place Saturday, the President's Office informed ERR.

The papal funeral starts at 10 a.m. local time in front of St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, April 26.

President Karis is being joined by many other world leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and French President Emmanuel Macron, while the U.K. will be represented by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as well as Prince William, Duke of Edinburgh. U.S. President Donald Trump will also be in attendance.

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, passed away Monday morning at the age of 88, from a fatal stroke and cardiac arrest, the Vatican has said.

This happened just a day after the Pope had marked Easter Sunday by appearing briefly before crowds to give a blessing.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, he was the first pope in the 2,000-year history of the papacy to come from the southern hemisphere and the first to come from the Jesuit order.

The process to elect a new pontiff is likely to be concluded next month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

New Estonian National Museum director Laura Kipper to focus on modernization

17:23

Riigikogu rejects opposition's VAT on food reduction proposals

16:56

Curlers Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill continue to top world rankings

16:27

Environmental inspectors gain access to special equipment to deal with violators

16:02

Tallinn ruling coalition awards city's highest honor to major political donor

15:31

Flora rise to second place in football league, Tammeka manage a win

15:24

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

15:18

Reader's question: Are soil and a bare backside a substitute for a thermometer?

14:43

New schoolyard norms force experts to speak up in Estonia

14:26

LHV Pank profits fall 28 percent on year to Q1 2025

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

11:03

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

22.04

US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

11:06

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

22.04

New faster trains will not service the Tallinn-Tartu link before year's end

12:41

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo