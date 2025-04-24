X!

Electricity price peaks at €250 on Thursday

News
Plug socket.
Plug socket. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On Thursday, the electricity price will rise as high as €250 during the day.

On Thursday, the price will peak between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and then again between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., electricity will cost €220. In the evening, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the price will be €203.

On Thursday, the average price in the Nord Pool electricity exchange's Estonian pricing area will be somewhat higher than on Wednesday.

While the average price on Wednesday was €105 per unit, on Thursday it will be €164 per megawatt-hour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:43

Estonian companies leading the way in Riga real estate developments

09:40

Narva mayor: Those welcoming the EDF are in the minority

09:20

Estonians' second pension pillar funds left sittings in accounts or spent

09:14

Gallery: Winners revealed at EKA high school student art show opening

08:31

Prime minister: Estonia will never recognize forcible seizure of Ukrainian lands

07:55

Estonia to host 2029 Disc Golf World Championships

07:21

Electricity price peaks at €250 on Thursday

23.04

Minister scraps plan to expand islanders' ferry fare discount

23.04

Former president: Don't assume Europeans aren't being listened to in peace talks

23.04

New Estonian National Museum director Laura Kipper to focus on modernization

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonia testing all 120 emergency sirens nationwide for first time ever

23.04

Estonia's population declines for first time in 9 years

23.04

Estonian Defense Forces to build new base in Narva

23.04

Lux Express puts double-decker buses on Tallinn-Tartu route

22.04

New project aims to attract non-Estonian speaking women to work

23.04

EDF Headquarters chief: Russia has gained a lot of courage from US negotiations

22.04

Tommy Cash on Eurovision: Odds are one thing, the real world another

22.04

US agrees to fund €1.2 million street reconstruction work around new embassy

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo