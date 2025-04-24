Electricity price peaks at €250 on Thursday
On Thursday, the electricity price will rise as high as €250 during the day.
On Thursday, the price will peak between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and then again between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., electricity will cost €220. In the evening, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., the price will be €203.
On Thursday, the average price in the Nord Pool electricity exchange's Estonian pricing area will be somewhat higher than on Wednesday.
While the average price on Wednesday was €105 per unit, on Thursday it will be €164 per megawatt-hour.
Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright