Watch live at 2 p.m.: TalTech rector candidates debate

The debate will focus on organizational governance, the higher education landscape, teaching and students, research and innovation, entrepreneurship and the university's role in serving society.

Further details on the candidates' visions can be found on TalTech's Rector Elections website. Here is a brief overview.

In his brief vision for the development of Tallinn University of Technology, Tarmo Soomere notes that universities have made only a modest contribution to serving society. Tallinn University of Technology must take the lead in this area by systematically fulfilling the objectives of this mission and actively contributing to its realization in a way that ensures its benefits are understood by policymakers, entrepreneurs and the general public, and inspiring other institutions in the higher education sector to follow suit. He points out that, in terms of research, the international visibility of the university's researchers does not fully reflect its research potential. Addressing this gap will strengthen the university's position and improve teaching quality.

As regards teaching, Tarmo Soomere notes that engineering education is inherently expensive. However, it is highly likely that the need to increase funding for engineering education will gain both political and economic support through more focused and impactful contributions to society.

In his brief vision for TalTech's development, Tiit Land emphasizes that ensuring quality is the most important aspect of teaching. Reducing student dropout rates and increasing the number of students admitted, particularly in the fields of engineering, IT and technology, is of particular importance. According to Tiit Land, the university has made remarkable progress in enhancing its research capabilities, with an increasing number of university research results being published in high-level scientific publications. Doctoral students are now recognized as early-stage researchers, with increased remuneration, which has helped reduce the dropout rate in doctoral studies. Additionally, teaching has received greater recognition.

The university aims to expand business cooperation and actively contribute to the development of the defense industry by establishing a new cross-disciplinary center of excellence. The university actively contributes to serving the society, primarily by offering expertise in sector-specific debates and policymaking. The Trialoog portal, designed to facilitate trialogue between researchers, decision-makers and entrepreneurs, is well-known, accessible and recognized in the Estonian media.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!