Mechanical woes see Ott Tänak down in 7th place in Canary Islands rally day one

Ott Tänak with a Hyundai team member at Friday's stages of the Canary Islands rally.
Ott Tänak with a Hyundai team member at Friday's stages of the Canary Islands rally. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak and his co-driver Martin Järveoja have had a fairly miserable time of the Canary Islands rally first full day Friday, at least up to the maintenance break, as their Hyundai was dogged by mechanical issues, meaning they only finished seventh after stage three, and over 40 seconds behind the first placer, also behind the first finishers for both the smaller M-Sport Ford team and the second-tier WRC2 category.

Rally Islas Canarias is making its WRC debut as round four of the 2025 season and is the first race of the year to take place on asphalt.

Tänak entered the race weekend in overall third place with 49 points, just three behind his teammate reigning world champion, Thierry Neuville (Belgium), who also suffered similar issues with the car Friday and finished one place behind the Estonians.

Tänak and Neuville and their co-drivers had finished in joint third at Thursday's shakedown stage.

However the first three stages on Friday did not go so well as the Toyota men dominated, with double world champion Kalle Rovanperä (Finland) heading the pack, followed by eight-time champion and veteran driver Sébastien Ogier of France, and Welshman Elfyn Evans.

Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux of M-Sport Ford and WRC2 driver Sami Pajari (Finland) were next, followed by Takamoto Katsuta of Japan, also in the Toyota Yaris.

Only then came Tänak and Neuville, both over 40 seconds off Rovanperä's pace.

Both drivers expressed dissatisfaction with the Hyundai i20's behavior, with Tänak saying it was: "Terribly difficult. That's how it is. I think the tires are okay, but that's the least of our worries."

"We have some kind of general problem. The engineers don't know what it is," the Estonian went on, before heading for the maintenance break.

There is still a long way to go in the race, however, with stage four starting not long after the time of writing, and two more stages to follow by Friday night. Saturday brings seven more stages before the final five outings on the Sunday, with the last starting at 3.15 p.m. Estonian time.

Editor: Mait Ots, Andrew Whyte

