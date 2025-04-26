Estonian president seated next to Donald and Melania Trump at Pope's funeral

President Alar Karis was seated close to United States President Donald Trump in Rome at Saturday's funeral for Pope Francis, who died on Monday.

The funeral in St. Peter's Square brought together thousands of leaders from around the world: Heads of state, church representatives, and mourners from many nations.

Seating the world leaders reportedly proved challenging for organizers. The Estonian head of state was placed next to First Lady Melania Trump, with President Trump on her other side.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were seated to Karis' left, while Finland's President Alexander Stubb was to Trump's right, separated by an aisle. French President Emmanuel Macron was seated to Stubb's right.

Today in St Peter's Square, I honoured Pope Francis — a global voice for compassion and dignity.

His legacy and message will live on in hearts around the world. pic.twitter.com/uacpexLmAm — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 26, 2025

Also seated in the front row were Polish President Andrzej Duda with his wife and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met for talks with Trump ahead of the service, was a few meters from Stubb.

Delegations at Pope Francis' funeral were seated in (French) alphabetical order, with reigning monarchs placed in front of other heads of state.

The Estonian President's Office noted President Karis is paying tribute to a head of state whose influence extended far beyond religious boundaries and touched broader societal values.

