Elron opens up Rail Baltica locos technical consultancy procurement

Rail operator Elron is starting the procurement process for trains that will run on the Rail Baltica high-speed link.

AS Eesti Liinirongid has launched a tender this week to find a technical consultancy provider. The estimated cost is €442,000, excluding VAT, for preparing the public procurement of Rail Baltica trains on the Tallinn-Pärnu and Tallinn-Häädemeeste routes.

Elron requires validation of the project's requirements to ensure clarity, feasibility, and relevance.

The tender winner must assist in developing and reviewing warranty conditions for spare parts and rolling stock systems. Support is also needed for project implementation, technical specifications, and documentation management.

The deadline for bids is May 21. Selection criteria: Price per hour (60 percent) and quality and experience of key personnel (40 percent).

The contract duration is four years.

The latest estimate for Rail Baltica's completion, which will run from Tallinn to the Lithuania-Poland border, is 2030.

--

