Minister: Russia has no business on the European Union's energy markets

Estonian politicians welcomed the European Union's plans to ban Russian gas in the coming years, saying Russia has no place in the bloc's energy markets.

The European Commission on Tuesday said it will soon unveil legislation to end all Russian gas imports by the end of 2027. It plans to ban new gas contracts with the country and to terminate short-term agreements by the end of 2025, Politico Europe reported.

"The Commission's proposal sends a clear message: the aggressor state has no business on the European Union's energy markets," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200.)

"We commend the European Commission for its Roadmap, as moving away from Russian energy imports will not only help to strengthen the European Union's energy security and reduce dependencies, but will also prevent Russia from influencing energy prices in Europe and thereby harming our economy," he added.

Margus Tsahkna Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) said Estonia has long backed such a proposal.

"Buying fuel from Russia directly finances the Russian war machine. Any economic argument for purchasing so-called cheap fuel does not hold water, as that money is used against us," Sutt stressed.

Estonia stopped buying Russian gas in 2022, and as of January 2023, the import of Russian gas into Estonia is prohibited by a national sanction.

With the synchronisation of electricity grids completed in February this year, Estonia's dependence on Russian energy carriers came to an end.

Andres Sutt Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!