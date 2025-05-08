Joanna Laast: Young people in Tallinn increasingly using shared mobility

The transport sector faces major challenges, including how to reduce emissions and dependence on private cars. Part of the answer lies in vehicle sharing, writes a doctoral student at Tallinn University of Technology.

The current model of mobility based on private cars is unsustainable. In addition to negative consequences such as climate change, air pollution, noise, traffic congestion and social isolation, it is also characterized by inefficient resource use, as the average private car remains parked 95 percent of the time and, when in use, carries just 1.6 passengers. Private cars are also the largest polluters in the sector, accounting for 61 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from transport in the European Union.

Estonia is no exception. As of 2022, Estonia was among the most car-dependent member states in the European Union, with 637 cars per 1,000 inhabitants that year. According to Rohetiiger, private cars are also the biggest polluters within the transport sector in Estonia.

The situation in Tallinn is not much better. Statistics from the Transport Administration shows that the most popular means of transportation for daily trips among capital residents is the private car. Researchers attribute this popularity primarily to urban sprawl, which forces people to rely on private vehicles for everyday mobility.

Furthermore, emissions from the transport sector account for 28 percent of Tallinn's total greenhouse gas emissions, which is why the city's climate plan identifies reducing transport sector emissions as the main challenge in achieving climate neutrality.

Although most people still travel by private car, there is a noticeable trend in Western countries where obtaining a driver's license and owning a private vehicle are no longer as popular among young people as they were with previous generations. There are several reasons for this shift, with young people's economic situation seen as the primary factor. However, later family formation and a general tendency among younger generations to be less materialistic also play a role.

Potential of shared vehicles

However, studies conducted in Europe and the U.S. show that young people are the most active users of shared vehicles. But what exactly are shared vehicles? Shared mobility solutions include shared cars, micromobility — such as scooters and bicycles — taxi services and carpooling. The nonprofit Shared-Use Mobility Center also classifies public transport as a form of shared mobility because it has the potential to complement newer sharing solutions.

What benefits do shared vehicles bring to consumers and urban space? Broadly speaking, they have the potential to make mobility more sustainable by, for example, increasing public transport use and reducing both the use and ownership of private cars.

For instance, the International Transport Forum (ITF) modeled the use of shared vehicles in Lisbon, Portugal and found that if all private cars were removed from the city's streets and replaced with shared solutions such as taxis, taxi-buses and autonomous vehicles, there would be 90 percent fewer vehicles on the roads, traffic congestion would disappear and CO2 emissions would drop by 30 percent.

Studies on shared scooters and bicycles — also known as micromobility — have shown that they improve access to public transport and offer an alternative to private cars, especially in areas struggling with traffic congestion. Research has found that a single shared car can replace between seven and thirteen private cars and that consumers who use car-sharing services are also more active public transport users than those who rely on private cars.

Public transport is seen as an essential companion to shared vehicles because the two services can complement each other. The ITF has pointed out that policy measures that promote public transport while also encouraging shared solutions work together to steer people toward shared mobility.

Tallinn's Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan also emphasizes this approach, identifying tram connections as the backbone of mobility, supported by buses, ride-sharing, bike-sharing and short-term vehicle rentals. According to the strategy, these services should ensure that most residents can comfortably get around without a car. Other development plans and strategies related to Estonia's and Tallinn's transport sectors also stress that shared vehicles will play an important role in the future of mobility.

Why use shared vehicles?

Building on these trends, I explored young people's attitudes and habits regarding shared vehicles in my master's thesis. I focused on the services available in Tallinn: shared cars and scooters, as well as bicycles.

Consumers have had access to these services in Tallinn for several years. The first car-sharing service, Elmo Rent, launched in 2013. Citybee joined in 2019, followed two years later by Bolt Drive. Bolt introduced shared scooters to Tallinn's streets in 2019. The following year, Tuul scooters entered the market and a year after that, Bolt's shared bicycles became available. New service providers have entered the market year after year and there are nearly a dozen operating in the capital today.

For the thesis, I interviewed young people aged 19 to 38 who travel around Tallinn and first asked them why they use shared vehicles. They cited saving time and money, as well as the positive impact these services have on urban space.

Shared vehicles help young people save time by allowing them to avoid traffic jams and, in some situations, get to their destination faster than by public transport. The services also help save time by making it easier to use public transport; with a bike or scooter, it's quicker to reach a stop than on foot.

One 36-year-old man summed up the financial savings well. He described how it made more sense for him to pay the rental fee for a shared car than to cover all the costs associated with owning a personal vehicle, such as insurance, tire and fuel expenses and lease payments.

In addition, young people appreciated the environmental sustainability of shared vehicles. They believed these services positively impact the urban environment because, for example, car-sharing reduces the overall number of cars in the city. As for shared scooters and bicycles, they noted the advantage that these vehicles take up little space in the city, unlike cars.

Freedom from a personal vehicle

I also asked young people how shared vehicles have influenced their travel habits. On one hand, they described how these services had changed their habits related to private cars and how they were now better able to integrate their trips with public transport. At the same time, they pointed out that when they are in a hurry, shared services tend to replace walking and public transportation.

The most significant changes young people mentioned related to private cars. First, they reported changes in how much they drove them. Several described how their personal cars increasingly sat unused at home because it was more convenient to handle daily trips using shared scooters or cars.

A 29-year-old woman in the study explained that whereas she used to drive everywhere in her private car and didn't even consider alternatives, today she mostly gets around by scooter because, as she put it, she is just one small person and doesn't need to take up space in traffic with a five-seat car. A 34-year-old man with two young children shared how his family gradually reduced their use of a second car thanks to shared vehicles until they eventually gave it up altogether.

Another change was that young people began considering giving up private cars entirely. The reason was simple: as their cars spent more and more time parked, it seemed increasingly unreasonable to spend large sums of money on a vehicle they rarely used. By contrast, they only had to pay for shared cars when they actually used them.

Another important point was that young people without private cars were able to avoid purchasing one altogether. They explained that because they had access to various shared vehicles, they didn't feel the need to buy a personal car. For example, one participant described how, before car-sharing services became available, they had considered buying a car, but had since abandoned the idea completely.

Room for improvement

I also asked the young people what they thought could be improved when it comes to shared vehicles. Every single respondent mentioned that Tallinn needs better infrastructure for using bikes and scooters. They want safer bike lanes that are separated from motor vehicle traffic, do not end abruptly in random places and form a complete and connected network.

Young people also expressed a desire for more shared vehicles to make the services even more convenient to use. In addition, they pointed out that there should be more vehicles available in the suburbs and the municipalities within Tallinn's commuter belt, where people often rely heavily on their private cars.

They also felt that giving up private cars would become even easier if shared vehicles were more convenient and affordable for trips outside the city — for example, to the countryside or other towns. The young people explained that when making many such trips, using a private car is currently still cheaper overall.

Ideas for decision-makers

The master's thesis suggests that the trends identified in international studies are also evident in Tallinn: shared vehicles complement public transport and help reduce dependence on private cars. But beyond making mobility more sustainable, shared solutions offer two other significant benefits: they help save both money and time.

Service providers offering shared mobility can take note that young people want even more and more affordable shared vehicles because they prefer not to bear the costs associated with private car ownership when alternatives are available. Another message from young people to companies was to expand services into the outskirts of the city, where residents currently rely on private cars but could use shared vehicles on a needs-based basis and combine them more with public transport.

However, the greatest lessons are for the Tallinn city government. First, invest in public transport and shared mobility solutions because people are interested in using them. Second, make it easier for people to combine shared vehicles with public transport. Third, build a network of safe bike lanes, as current routes make riders feel unsafe.

Finally, sharing is not limited to Bolt, Tuul and Citybee vehicles. Peer-to-peer car-sharing services have also entered the Estonian market, offered by companies like Autolevi and GoMore. In addition, cars can be shared informally — for example, within families or among friends, using one vehicle collectively — or rides can be shared with neighbors or coworkers heading to the same destination. The environment benefits in any case, and chances are you will also save time and money.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!