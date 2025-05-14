Buses rerouted in Tallinn city center due to water main break May 15-16

Several buses will be diverted in Tallinn's Kesklinn on May 15-16 while repairs are carried out to a water pipe.

Routes passing through Laikmaa tänav – lines no. 14, 18, 18A, 20, 20A, and 31 –will change temporarily from 9 a.m. on May 15 until 5:30 p.m. on May 16.

Walking distances to some bus stops may increase. Passengers are advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

More detailed information about schedules, routes, and stops is available at transport.tallinn.ee.

