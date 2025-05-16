X!

UK's Morcheeba to close Tallinn Day celebrations with free concert

British electronic music band Morcheeba will give a free concert on Freedom Square on Friday evening (May 16) to bring Tallinn Day to a close.

This year marks 777 years since Tallinn was granted Lübeck city rights.

The celebrations held to mark the occasion will end on Friday at 8 p.m. when Ines and the British electronic music band Morcheeba will hold a free concert on Freedom Square.

Morcheeba has been active in the music scene for over three decades, bringing audiences a distinctive blend of trip-hop, RnB, soul, and electronic music.

The band rose to fame in the 1990s with the albums "Who Can You Trust?" and "Big Calm". Their most well-known songs include "The Sea", "Otherwise", and "Rome Wasn't Built in a Day".  

Singer Ines will also perform as a special guest at the Friday concert.

Editor: Helen Wright

