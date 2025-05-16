Estonian and Ukrainian ministers sign new cultural cooperation agreement

On Friday, Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) and Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi, signed a cultural cooperation program that lasts until 2029.

"Estonia has been and will remain a steadfast supporter of Ukraine. We want to stand by their side in the cultural field as well – maintaining and strengthening the ties that help Ukrainians preserve, develop, and share their culture with the world even in times of war," said Minister of Culture Heidy Purga.

"This cooperation program is an expression of that commitment – a handshake across borders to affirm: we believe in you and we stand with you," Purga added.

"I am confident that the signing of this program will be an important impetus for the further development of friendly relations between our countries, will contribute to the deepening of Ukrainian-Estonian cultural cooperation, ensure the comprehensive development and popularization of the culture of both countries and will be a strong confirmation of the mutual intention to exchange cultural experience, establish new contacts and improve mutual understanding between the peoples of Ukraine and Estonia," said Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi.

The ministers also visited the exhibition "The Face of Courage: The Indomitable Defenders of Azovstal" at Tallinn's Krulli Quarter.

More details about the cultural cooperation program between Estonia and Ukraine can be found here.

---

