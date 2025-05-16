X!

Estonian and Ukrainian ministers sign new cultural cooperation agreement

News
Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga and Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi.
Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga and Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi. Source: Jarek Jõepera
News

On Friday, Estonian Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) and Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi, signed a cultural cooperation program that lasts until 2029.

"Estonia has been and will remain a steadfast supporter of Ukraine. We want to stand by their side in the cultural field as well – maintaining and strengthening the ties that help Ukrainians preserve, develop, and share their culture with the world even in times of war," said Minister of Culture Heidy Purga. 

"This cooperation program is an expression of that commitment – a handshake across borders to affirm: we believe in you and we stand with you," Purga added. 

"I am confident that the signing of this program will be an important impetus for the further development of friendly relations between our countries, will contribute to the deepening of Ukrainian-Estonian cultural cooperation, ensure the comprehensive development and popularization of the culture of both countries and will be a strong confirmation of the mutual intention to exchange cultural experience, establish new contacts and improve mutual understanding between the peoples of Ukraine and Estonia," said Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi. 

The ministers also visited the exhibition "The Face of Courage: The Indomitable Defenders of Azovstal" at Tallinn's Krulli Quarter.

More details about the cultural cooperation program between Estonia and Ukraine can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

watch live

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:21

Edward Lucas in Tallinn: Europe must learn to listen to Estonia

19:14

Defense minister: US highly values Estonia's efforts to strengthen defense

18:45

Foreign minister: Shadow fleet threat must be tackled more decisively

18:39

Estonia's Daniil Glinka defeated in quarter-finals in Tbilisi

18:22

Moldova follows in Estonia's footsteps as 1,500 students take math e-exams

17:43

Gallery: Azovstal defenders exhibition opens in Tallinn

16:59

Public testing of Estonia's mobile online voting app to launch next week

16:25

Estonian and Ukrainian ministers sign new cultural cooperation agreement

15:32

Marju Himma: When an emergency alert test becomes a national bonding moment

14:28

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:11

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

15.05

EDF Headquarters chief: Estonia had no plans to board 'shadow fleet' vessel

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia Updated

15.05

FM: Russian fighter jet violated Estonia's airspace to protect shadow fleet vessel Updated

15.05

Navy escorts suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker out of Estonian waters Updated

10:10

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

14.05

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

15.05

Government agrees to relax rules for hiring foreign workers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo