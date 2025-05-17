Riigikogu leaders meet with Ukraine's strategic communications chief

Amid ongoing Russian aggression, Ukrainian Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi met with Riigikogu leaders in Tallinn on Friday to discuss strengthening cooperation in strategic communications and countering disinformation.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and Cultural Affairs Committee chair and MP Liina Kersna (Reform) met with the Ukrainian minister at Toompea, where the discussions centered on building resilience to Russian information operations and learning from Ukraine's experience.

"Strategic communications and countering Russia's disinformation are not just issues for Estonia and Ukraine; they are issues that need to be addressed together with our allies and partners," Hussar said during their meeting.

As Europe works to strengthen its own resilience, Ukraine's experience is especially important, he added.

Their talks also touched on the role of education in combating disinformation across all segments of society. Tochytskyi highlighted ongoing concerns in Ukraine, including the major influence of the Moscow Patriarchate on Ukrainian church life, and the direct links between the Moscow-led Kyiv Orthodox Church and the Russian Armed Forces.

The Riigikogu speaker reaffirmed Estonia and Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine, citing the closure of Russian TV channels in Estonia early in Russia's full-scale invasion as one example of action taken by Estonia in the information sphere.

MP Liina Kersna, chair of the Riigikogu's standing Cultural Affairs Committee, emphasized the growing threat of misinformation, especially in the context of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

"Russia's bombs have been killing civilians and destroying people's homes and Ukraine's cultural heritage for four years already, and there's an equally merciless war being waged on the information front," Kersna acknowledged.

Tochytskyi, on his part, stressed the importance of unity and education in society to withstand the pressures of massive Russian propaganda.

Both sides agreed that while cooperation in the area of strategic communications between Estonia and Ukraine's foreign ministries is already strong, there remains room to deepen collaboration between other institutions in both countries as well.

Click here for more photos from Friday's meetings with Tochytskyi at the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!