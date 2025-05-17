X!

Two helicopters that took off from Tallinn collide in Finland

News
Finnish police officer and rescue vehicle at the scene in Eura, Western Finland. May 17, 2025.
Finnish police officer and rescue vehicle at the scene in Eura, Western Finland. May 17, 2025. Source: Teijo Valtanen/Yle
News

Two foreign-registered civilian helicopters that had taken off from Tallinn collided near Eura Airfield in Western Finland early Saturday afternoon, with five people on board.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Satakunta Rescue Department received a report from a road near Eura Airfield that two helicopters had collided midair and crashed to the ground, reported Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat (link in Finnish) and public broadcaster Yle.

According to police, a total of five people were on board the two helicopters — two in one and three in the other. The identities of the pilots are known to the authorities, but those of the passengers are still being verified.

The helicopters were en route from Tallinn to Piikajärvi Airfield in Kokemäki at the time of the collision.

Rescuers located the downed helicopters in a forested area, approximately 100 meters apart. Finnish authorities initially declined to provide any information regarding possible casualties.

"We want to first confirm exactly what happened. The situation is constantly evolving," said on-duty fire chief Tuomas Kiskola.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, the rescue department confirmed after 3:30 p.m. that acute rescue operations at the crash site had concluded.

The paper reported that one of the two four-seater Robinson R44 Raven light helicopters involved in the collision was confirmed by Estonia's Transport Administration to be registered in Estonia; the other was confirmed by Austrian air navigation service provider Austro Control to be registered in Austria.

Helicopters did not fly out of Tallinn Airport

A spokesperson for Tallinn Airport confirmed to ERR Saturday afternoon that the helicopters did not depart from Tallinn Airport.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle's map showing the location of the collision just outside of Eura, Western Finland. May 17, 2025. Source: Jouni Koutonen/YLE

According to a Yle journalist on the scene, numerous ambulances and rescue vehicles were present; however, police were not permitting the media to access the crash site.

Fintraffic Air Navigation Services (ANS) data indicate that both helicopters had departed from Tallinn and flown in parallel the entire way to Eura. The agency confirmed that the helicopters collided at an altitude of 300 meters. This suggests that they were not in the process of descending, as they had maintained that cruising altitude for some time.

The Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) reported that no air force equipment was involved in the crash.

"This does not involve the activity of the air force, army, or international guests," Capt. Tommi Sorvari from the Defense Command's Public Affairs Division told Iltalehti.

Earlier this month, the Finnish Rapid Deployment Force (FRDF) conducted exercises in the Säkylä, Eura, and Kankaanpää areas. According to an FDF press release, the exercise included helicopter operations.

Eura is a municipality located in the Satakunta region of Western Finland.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

watch live

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Rail Baltic Estonia signs country's largest-ever infrastructure contracts

16:47

Two helicopters that took off from Tallinn collide in Finland

14:43

Riigikogu leaders meet with Ukraine's strategic communications chief

13:39

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

13:14

Live from 4 pm: Lennart Meri Security Conference 2025 Updated

12:31

Estonia's MFA, foreign missions fly Pride flag to support LGBT+ community

11:55

Photos: Tallinn's Toompea tänav partly closed after underground collapse Updated

10:32

Estonian president: In a war with Russia, no place in Europe would be safe

09:29

Art without a ticket: Estonia's nomadic street art festival heads to Saaremaa

16.05

Edward Lucas in Tallinn: Europe must learn to listen to Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.05

Estonia picked a slower emergency warning system than most European states

16.05

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

15.05

Unemployment hits highest level in 12 years in Estonia

16.05

Edward Lucas in Tallinn: Europe must learn to listen to Estonia

16.05

Watch: Eurovison Grand Final live on ETV Saturday evening

11:55

Photos: Tallinn's Toompea tänav partly closed after underground collapse Updated

16.05

Polish foreign minister 'shocked' by shadow fleet vessels sailing without flags

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo