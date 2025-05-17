Two helicopters that took off from Tallinn collide in Finland

Two foreign-registered civilian helicopters that had taken off from Tallinn collided near Eura Airfield in Western Finland early Saturday afternoon, with five people on board.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Satakunta Rescue Department received a report from a road near Eura Airfield that two helicopters had collided midair and crashed to the ground, reported Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat (link in Finnish) and public broadcaster Yle.

According to police, a total of five people were on board the two helicopters — two in one and three in the other. The identities of the pilots are known to the authorities, but those of the passengers are still being verified.

The helicopters were en route from Tallinn to Piikajärvi Airfield in Kokemäki at the time of the collision.

Rescuers located the downed helicopters in a forested area, approximately 100 meters apart. Finnish authorities initially declined to provide any information regarding possible casualties.

"We want to first confirm exactly what happened. The situation is constantly evolving," said on-duty fire chief Tuomas Kiskola.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, the rescue department confirmed after 3:30 p.m. that acute rescue operations at the crash site had concluded.

The paper reported that one of the two four-seater Robinson R44 Raven light helicopters involved in the collision was confirmed by Estonia's Transport Administration to be registered in Estonia; the other was confirmed by Austrian air navigation service provider Austro Control to be registered in Austria.

Helicopters did not fly out of Tallinn Airport

A spokesperson for Tallinn Airport confirmed to ERR Saturday afternoon that the helicopters did not depart from Tallinn Airport.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle's map showing the location of the collision just outside of Eura, Western Finland. May 17, 2025. Source: Jouni Koutonen/YLE

According to a Yle journalist on the scene, numerous ambulances and rescue vehicles were present; however, police were not permitting the media to access the crash site.

Fintraffic Air Navigation Services (ANS) data indicate that both helicopters had departed from Tallinn and flown in parallel the entire way to Eura. The agency confirmed that the helicopters collided at an altitude of 300 meters. This suggests that they were not in the process of descending, as they had maintained that cruising altitude for some time.

The Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) reported that no air force equipment was involved in the crash.

"This does not involve the activity of the air force, army, or international guests," Capt. Tommi Sorvari from the Defense Command's Public Affairs Division told Iltalehti.

Earlier this month, the Finnish Rapid Deployment Force (FRDF) conducted exercises in the Säkylä, Eura, and Kankaanpää areas. According to an FDF press release, the exercise included helicopter operations.

Eura is a municipality located in the Satakunta region of Western Finland.

--

