Watch at 12:30: International Monetary Fund outlines Estonia's economic situation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will present the conclusions of its visit to Estonia on Monday. You can watch the press conference live on ERR News.

Delegation chief Vincenzo Guzzo will share his comments after a two-week staff visit to Estonia alongside Bank of Estonia Governor Madis Müller and the Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform).

Guzzo will give his overview in English.

The IMF's concluding report can be read here in English.

Guzzo is Mission Chief for the Czech Republic and the Republic of Estonia at the International Monetary Fund.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!