X!

NATO's Cyber Defence Center of Excellence names new director

News
Tõnis Saar
Tõnis Saar Source: Kaitseministeerium
News

The Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs' former long-term secretary general Tõnis Saar will take over the running of the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE.)

Saar has over 20 years of experience in public administration. As well as a six-year stint as secretary general, he served as director of the National Audit Office and undersecretary for administrative affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

"What the Centre has achieved so far is a real success. In an era of increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks, it is crucial that this momentum continues. I firmly believe that systematic exchange of knowledge and experience among allies will move us all forward," Saar.

Saar will replace Mart Noorma, who has led the Centre since August 2022.

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk said cyber defense is one of NATO's key tasks in deterrence and defense. Russia's war in Ukraine has been a "catalyst for innovation in the cyber domain."

"CCDCOE must continue to lead in innovation. I am very pleased that starting in August, the Center will be headed by Tõnis Saar, a proven senior leader with experience across various fields," he added.

Kuusk thanked Noorma for his work.

CCDCOE supports member nations and NATO with cyber defense research, training, and exercises focusing on technology, strategy, operations and law.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

Igor Taro: Government also needs official internal security advice

12:40

Experts: People should be more knowledgeable about surveillance cameras

12:16

Jekaterina Mirotvortseva sets new Estonian record in 20km road walk

11:55

NATO's Cyber Defence Center of Excellence names new director

11:19

Where are populations youngest and oldest in Estonia?

10:58

Estonia's movie industry to be boosted by new multimillion-euro, purpose-built studios

10:36

Mark Lajal faces US player Ethan Quinn in French Open qualifiers first round

10:21

Expert: 50 meters is adequate flight distance between two helicopters

09:56

Estonia hopes building renovations will offset emissions trading system price hike

09:53

Watch at 12:30: International Monetary Fund outlines Estonia's economic situation

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Russia detains oil tanker after leaving Estonian port

18.05

Tommy Cash stuns with third place Eurovision Song Contest finish for Estonia

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

18.05

No survivors in Finland crash of two helicopters that took off from Tallinn Updated

18.05

Finnish investigation into helicopter crash that killed Estonians may take a year

07:51

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

17.05

Experts: Estonia's failed shadow fleet tanker operation reveals shortcomings

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo