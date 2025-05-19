NATO's Cyber Defence Center of Excellence names new director

The Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs' former long-term secretary general Tõnis Saar will take over the running of the Tallinn-based NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE.)

Saar has over 20 years of experience in public administration. As well as a six-year stint as secretary general, he served as director of the National Audit Office and undersecretary for administrative affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"What the Centre has achieved so far is a real success. In an era of increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks, it is crucial that this momentum continues. I firmly believe that systematic exchange of knowledge and experience among allies will move us all forward," Saar.

Saar will replace Mart Noorma, who has led the Centre since August 2022.

Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk said cyber defense is one of NATO's key tasks in deterrence and defense. Russia's war in Ukraine has been a "catalyst for innovation in the cyber domain."

"CCDCOE must continue to lead in innovation. I am very pleased that starting in August, the Center will be headed by Tõnis Saar, a proven senior leader with experience across various fields," he added.

Kuusk thanked Noorma for his work.

CCDCOE supports member nations and NATO with cyber defense research, training, and exercises focusing on technology, strategy, operations and law.

--

