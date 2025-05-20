PM critical of Social Insurance Board chief over pension pay out issues

According to Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), head of the Social Insurance Board Maret Maripuu is primarily responsible for the payment of pensions. Speaking on Vikeraadio show "Stuudios on peaminister," Michal urged Maripuu to resolve the problems without causing undue panic. Michal also promised to find money needed to prevent the computer system used to make the payments from collapsing.

The process of paying out pensions and social benefits in Estonia has recently been hit by problems as the computer systems are used to make the payments have not been kept up to date. Between €25 million and €30 million will be needed over the next few years to prevent the system from breaking down.

Last year, only one month's pension payments went out without a hitch, though this year that has not happened again. Külli Taro, head of knowledge transfer at Tallinn University of Technology's (TalTech) Ragnar Nurkse Institute for Innovation and Governance, said the government was busy putting up the curtains while the roof is leaking.

"Is it more important to pay pensions and social benefits on time, or to have a personalized state app on your cellphone? Is it more important to have a reliable population register, including accurate voter lists, or to offer the additional option of mobile voting?" asked Taro.

Michal responded by saying that if the state considers it important to pay pensions out on time, it should invest in them.

"But of course, this does not mean at the same time that we should not make life more convenient for hundreds of thousands of people with a functioning state pension. That is also just as necessary. Because ultimately we could be discussing whether, if as there is no sewerage in some areas, whether the development of an e-government is still justified. Certainly it is. There is a place and a need for everything," Michal explained.

Michal was asked if the information system used to pay out pensions collapses and pensions were not paid on time, whether head of the Social Insurance Board Maret Maripuu, Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller or Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi ought to resign?

"The responsibility has to be where it is possible to change those actions. /.../ Responsibility lies with those who have to implement it. The head of the Social Insurance Board first and then the developers of these systems," Michal said.

"The risk has been acknowledged. I know that the Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller has also immediately asked both the heads of TEHIK (Health and Welfare Information Systems Center) and the head of the Social Insurance Board for clarifications and take the steps that are necessary to do this. The money will be found. If needed, we will find more money from outside, if the money we already have in the social field is enough, then that will be used," Michal said.

"We can't have the kind of e-government where we are discussing e-systems being so outdated. How can it be the case that when we say that the pension payment day is on the fifth of the month, we don't pay pensions on the fifth. We have to do better," Michal said.

"I don't want to say through the ether that people ought to worry. But what I am saying is let's get things right so that nobody notices," Michal said.

Shadow fleet a major problem

Speaking about Russia's shadow fleet, Michal said it is a huge problem.

"It's a problem from quite a number of perspectives. First of all, the threat to infrastructure. We have seen how this same fleet, Russia's fleet serving its fuel and economic interests, either accidentally or deliberately drops an anchor or an anchor chain in the right place and destroys the Balticconnector, EstLink 2 and all the connections we need, thereby reducing our economic viability," Michal said.

Another major concern, according to Michal, is the huge environmental risk posed by the shadow fleet vessels. "Let's be honest, these ships are poor. They're not the best ships, they're not the kind of ships that you would get if you had first choice. And the crews are exactly the same, whoever they have managed to pick up from wherever," Michal said.

According to Michal, the shadow fleet also fueling Russia's continuing aggression against Ukraine.

"This is not our country's estimate now, but 50 to 60 percent of Russia's fuel and oil revenues come from this very fleet, the money train that runs back and forth here," Michal added.

According to Michal, Estonia intends to take all necessary steps to protect its own infrastructure and environment, by inspecting documents and, if necessary, by escorting these ships out of Estonian waters.

Speaking about last week's incident involving the Jaguar, a tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, Michal said the navy had no intention of boarding it, and the aim was to send the vessel on its way. "That's exactly what happened. In the same way, we will continue to inspect all ships of a suspicious nature and keep an eye on them," Michal said.

Michal was asked with Estonia's actions in the Baltic Sea had prevented the Jaguar from damaging the EstLink 1 underwater utilities cable. "I think we have reduced the risk for quite a number of ships. After all, we don't know what every ship's intentions are, whether accidental or deliberate. But the navy is keeping an eye on a very large number of ships and will escort them if necessary. The primary objective is exactly that, to protect the infrastructure," the prime minister replied.

Issue of cameras needs to be discussed

Last week, Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) suspended the use of number surveillance cameras by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), pending necessary amendments to the law. The suspension came after the Chancellor of Justice's office and the Data Protection Inspectorate pointed out the need to clarify the relevant legal regulations.

Michal stressed the importance of reaching clarity on this issue. "I am generally liberal and on the side of freedom. And I think Igor Taro is, too. Privacy is an important right, but in order for our privacy to be guaranteed, it must also be protected. This means that the various databases and their use also have to be regulated by law. And I think that the head of the Police and Border Guard Board was right to carry out an in-service monitoring of the regulations under which it was created. The Data Protection Inspectorate is actually the one that provides the government with input on whether any rules should be changed," Michal said.

"There is no point in pretending there are no cameras in Estonia. Because if we go to the gas station, there are cameras and when we go for a walk in front of a house, there are cameras. In fact, the use of these kinds of cameras is commonplace, and if we want to use them to cut down on various crimes, including serious crimes, for example to ask for this video image or for someone to have access to it, then that is how it ought to be regulated. That's what the amendments to the law and the debate in the Riigikogu are for," he added.

According to Michal, a substantive debate on the issue is definitely on the cards. "I would say that in 2009, when this system was created, it was probably not perceived this way. I still don't know exactly what cameras are in this network. I don't know whether there will be cameras in the municipalities, for example, because we remember very well at the time when, in order to prevent theft, people in the municipalities also said they would like to have cameras here on the outskirts so cars and bicycles are not stolen. So all of this has to be discussed," the prime minister explained.

"And if the aim is to prevent serious crime, then it has to be very clear who collects what, who has access, how the trail is left, how it is monitored, how it is challenged and, more importantly, how that data will be erased later," Michal added.

----

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!