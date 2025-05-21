X!

Former interior minister says wouldn't have suspended license plate camera use

News
Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Former Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said that, had he still been in office, he would have allowed the police to use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. In his view, the sense of security provided by the cameras outweighs concerns about privacy.

Current Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) suspended the police's right to use the nationwide automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera network, citing legal ambiguity.

Lauri Läänemets, chair of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and former interior minister, said on ERR's webcast "Otse uudistemajast" that while there is no law currently regulating the use of ANPR cameras, ensuring public safety justifies their use. He added that he would not have suspended the use of the cameras if he were still minister.

"It's clear that if something needs to be regulated by law, then it should be. There has been enough debate about this topic, but in my opinion, what's missing is the focus on people's safety," Läänemets said in response to the current minister's decision to halt the use of the cameras.

Läänemets stressed that the camera system was created to help solve serious crimes.

"One police leader gave the example that officers, who now cannot use the cameras due to this decision, are effectively in a situation where serious medical conditions are being treated with a plantain leaf. In the same way, a modern tool has been taken away from the police," Läänemets said. He added that the police have already faced situations where they were unable to respond in time to drug- or violence-related crimes.

According to Läänemets, public safety is also being undermined by the decision not to use the cameras. "Estonians have lost a piece of their sense of security, and that's significant, because safety is something that unites all ethnic groups in Estonia, no matter the region — it's one of the most highly valued aspects of life here," he said.

"I don't understand why this isn't being discussed," Läänemets added. "In reality, if something needs to be changed, then it should be done urgently. As minister of the interior, I would have kept this tool in the hands of the police, because both the minister and the government are also responsible for upholding the constitutional value of protecting people's lives and ensuring a sense of security in the country."

When asked whether Minister Taro made the wrong decision in halting the use of the cameras, Läänemets replied, "I would have acted much faster."

He acknowledged that legal clarity is important, but said public safety must come first.

"The number one issue here is that if someone is raped, murdered, kidnapped — or take the most recent case, where a person with known suicidal tendencies went missing — how are we supposed to find them if all these systems have been shut down? Those whose child, spouse or parents are in danger want, first and foremost, for their loved one to be saved. Second, they want their privacy respected. Both are important values; neither is more important than the other. But I'll say this: we must not turn off public safety or the sense of security," Läänemets said.

He also noted that the necessary legislative amendments could be passed by the Riigikogu this summer. "If there's political will, this could be formalized before Midsummer, or whenever necessary. In my view, this is such an important issue that there's no question about it. The Riigikogu could reconvene on July 1 or July 5 and pass the law in a third reading," he said. "I can help push these proposals forward, but a lot depends on the coalition itself."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Largest chunk of Tallinn's supplementary budget to go toward shelters

17:00

Upgraded electric vehicle charging area opens at Tallinn Airport

16:45

Experimental archeology reveals possible function of ancient beveled sticks

16:18

Estonian decathletes to compete in prestigious Götzis event

15:51

Urban exhibit in Pärnu invites readers on a poetry tour through the city

15:19

Lavly Perling: Defending Estonia not just the business of men

14:47

Ott Tänak after Portuguese rally: We were treated like animals

14:33

Tallinn caps land tax hike at 10%

14:19

Former interior minister says wouldn't have suspended license plate camera use

14:06

Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius launch civil defense network for Baltic capitals

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

18.05

Tommy Cash: Sorry we came third

20.05

Russian authorities release Green Admire tanker seized after leaving Sillamäe Updated

20.05

President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko makes historic state visit to Estonia

16.05

Ukrainians demonstrate inefficiency of yesterday's war at Siil exercise

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo