X!

Mistral and Piorun air defense systems get tested out in Estonia

News
Piorun firing exercise in progress on Rutja beach, Lääne-Viru County, May 21, 2025.
Piorun firing exercise in progress on Rutja beach, Lääne-Viru County, May 21, 2025. Source: Kaur Kantsik
News

Mistral and Piorun are defense systems were tested in Lääne-Viru County on Wednesday, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The firing came as part of the large-scale exercise Siil and took place at Rutja, on the north coast, with targets being drones made by Estonian defense industry company KrattWorks.

KrattWorks sales manager Karmo Saar said: "As for this firing, the use of a drone as a target means our product is already fully developed and doesn't need further improvement. However, since the product is such a good and stable platform, we are developing it for additional functions," said

All six shots fired from the vehicle-launched Mistral plus three shots from the shoulder-launched Piorun found their targets.

"Today we fired from the Mistral, which has an estimated range of eight kilometers, and the Piorun, which has a range of five to six kilometers. Tomorrow we'll offer the range to other Defense Forces units so they can practice countering drones," described the exercise Deputy Commander of the Air Defense Battalion, Major Taavi Talunik.

Piorun is a Polish-made, portable air-defense system, designed to destroy low-flying aircraft, airplanes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles. Mistral is an infrared homing short range air defense system made in France.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

Coalition deal proposal may allow child support debt repayment in installments

11:03

Tallinn's new trolleys will not arrive before next summer

10:26

Seven candidate lists confirmed for local elections in Narva this fall

09:53

EKRE MP calls for standards of dress, conduct when visiting Riigikogu

09:24

Rescuers practice 160-meter high wind turbine rescue scenario

08:48

Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena to host new football museum

08:32

Estonian government begins nuclear power station planning and assessment process

08:20

Youth unemployment in Estonia doubles in less than a decade

07:57

This year's Museum Night attracts over 66,000 visitors

07:50

Mistral and Piorun air defense systems get tested out in Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

21.05

New Islamic congregation registration denied over application, statutes flaws

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

21.05

Former EDF chief: Detaining shadow fleet tankers not a capability issue

19.05

Gallery: Tommy Cash arrives back in Estonia after Eurovision glory

20.05

Watch: Eurovision winner 'Wasted Love' performed in Estonian

20.05

President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko makes historic state visit to Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo