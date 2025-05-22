Tallinn's new trolleys will not arrive before next summer

Although it was previously stated that the new trolleybuses would enter service in Tallinn during the first half of next year, in reality, the capital's city transport company TLT will only receive them in June.

Last fall, Tallinn took its trolleybuses out of service because they were in such poor condition that they likely wouldn't have survived the winter on the roads. The city-owned company Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT) launched a procurement for new trolleybuses and signed a contract with Skoda, the winning bidder. Under the agreement, the city will purchase 22 18-meter and 18 12-meter trolleybuses, with an option to buy up to 30 more in the future.

After signing the contract, Tallinn announced that Skoda would bring the new trolleybuses to the city's streets in the first half of 2026. As things stand, however, the new vehicles will not begin serving passengers in the first half of the year.

Toomas Hirve, head of TLT's technical division, told ERR that under the delivery contract, the trolleybuses are due to arrive 18 months after the signing — meaning June 2026. "All the new battery-powered trolleybuses will enter service at the same time," he said.

Since the new trolleybuses can travel a relatively long distance — 25 kilometers — without overhead lines, the latter will be removed from the Tallinn city center area. The overhead line network will remain in place along Mustamäe tee, Sõpruse puiestee, Akadeemia tee and Vilde tee.

The lines that remain will be replaced, with some of the work already underway and the rest scheduled for next year.

Hirve said that dismantling of unnecessary overhead lines began last year and should be completed by the end of this year. However, other work will continue into next year. "The reconstruction work will become visible in the urban space from mid-2026," Hirve said.

The existing overhead network will be upgraded, which involves replacing 450 support masts and several kilometers of electrical cabling. "A charging infrastructure will also be built — a major charging hub at the Kadaka tee bus depot, and additional charging points near Kaubamaja and at the former trolleybus terminus at the end of Kopli tänav," Hirve added.

TLT lays off more than 100 staff

Last year, TLT cut a total of 123 jobs, reducing its payroll expenses by €1.5 million, according to the company's annual financial report. Some of the eliminated positions included trolleybus drivers and trolley maintenance staff.

TLT's revenue last year totaled €179.4 million, with an accounting profit of €48 million. As of the end of the year, the company held €314.2 million in assets and employed 2,115 people, including 1,359 bus drivers.

TLT also signed one of the largest contracts in Estonian history last year: a 10-year passenger transport agreement with the Tallinn Transport Department worth €1.4 billion. Additionally, the company took over the city's social transport services, under a separate contract valued at €3.2 million.

In addition to the trolleybuses, TLT plans to purchase 30 gas-powered buses, adding to the current fleet of 350. Procurement for 10 new trams will also be announced this year, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said this week. These trams are expected to serve the future Liivalaia-Pelguranna line. There is also an option to acquire another 10 trams at a later date.

TLT is the largest public transport operator in Estonia. As of the end of 2024, it operated 557 city buses and 59 trams, serving 74 bus routes and five tram lines.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!