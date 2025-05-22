Gallery: Government holds press conference in Narva high school

The government is working in Narva Thursday and held its press conference at the Narva Estonian High School.

The government has approved a two-year postponement for the mandatory sustainability reporting requirement for certain businesses. The delay affects around 300 small and medium-sized enterprises, insurers and smaller financial institutions that would have been subject to the obligation for the 2025 and 2026 financial years.

Large enterprises remain unaffected — these must still prepare reports for the financial year beginning in 2024. Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) emphasized that the delay aligns with broader efforts to reduce administrative burden and will grant companies more clarity while voluntary sustainability reporting continues to be encouraged.

Government boosts Eesti Energia capital by €100 million

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at the press conference that the government has decided to increase Eesti Energia's equity capital by €100 million. This follows a decision to keep the existing Baltic power plant operational until 2028 and is aimed at funding the construction of a new gas-fired power plant in Narva.

Michal highlighted that the Narva plant has been vital in keeping heating costs lower recently and that the added funds will support Eesti Energia's broader investment agenda — around €1 billion in total — toward energy diversification and stability.

The €100 million injection, already allocated in the 2025 state budget, will enable several key projects: building large-scale battery storage (up to 1 GWh), converting two boilers at the Baltic power plant to burn wood chips, deploying new renewable energy solutions and constructing a hydrogen-ready gas plant in Narva to provide both peak electricity and district heating.

Energy and Environment Minister Andres Sutt (Reform) noted that these investments should strengthen Eesti Energia's ability to stabilize prices and improve flexibility on energy markets.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!