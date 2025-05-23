X!

New national museum exhibition explores cultural heritage of Estonian Swedes

A new exhibition about the Estonia-Swedes is set to open at the Estonian National Museum.
This Sunday (May 25), the Estonian National Museum's (ERM) new exhibition "Rannarootslased. Estlandssvenskar. Estonia-Swedes" is set to open. The exhibition will be the most extensive and comprehensive to date, focusing on the cultural heritage of Estonia-Swedes and their community's journey from the 20th century to the present day.

The Estonian Swedes (also known as Coastal Swedes) have lived on Estonia's coasts and islands since at least the 13th century and have become a distinctive part of the country's diverse cultural landscape.

According to Kristel Rattus, chief curator of the new exhibition at the Estonian National Museum, the Coastal Swedish culture changed and evolved at the same pace as the rest of Estonia. A major shift also occurred during the Second World War, when a large number of Estonian Swedes fled to Sweden.

"This event often marks the end of the historical narrative for Estonian Swedes, as though the culture had ceased to exist," said Rattus.

"Indeed, many assimilated after the war, but memories were still passed on and today the descendants of Estonian Swedes live in both Estonia and Sweden."

For many, the discovery of these roots come as a surprise – sometimes they were only uncovered through genealogical research. "Who knows, maybe someone will discover their Coastal Swedish heritage at this ENM exhibition – through a familiar object, a grandparent's story, or the discovery of a family tradition's origin," Rattus said.

"Fortunately, there are still those who wish to preserve and further develop Estonian Swedish cultural heritage by organizing community days as well as song and dance festivals in western Estonia."

The exhibition focuses on the life, language, traditions, and community spirit of the Swedish-speaking minority. It also examines how the disruption caused by the Second World War affected the community's fate and explores the signs of cultural continuity among Estonian Swedes today. 

"Rannarootslased. Estlandssvenskar. Estonia-Swedes" opens at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu from May 25, 2025 until June 28, 2026.

More information about the exhibition is available (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole

