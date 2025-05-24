Twelve firms express interest in Estonian defense industry park

Twelve companies — half of them Estonian — expressed interest by the selective tender deadline in producing ammunition, munitions, military explosives or related components at the defense industry park planned for Pärnu County. Initial offers are due by June 15.

"Receiving 12 applications indicates significant interest in the upcoming defense industry park, and as anticipated, some proposals include large-caliber ammunition manufacturers," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said according to a press release.

"I'm particularly pleased that half of the participants are Estonian companies, demonstrating our domestic industry's willingness and capability to contribute to national defense," he added.

The minister noted that Estonia remains on track to begin shell production by late 2026 or early 2027.

According to Katri Raudsepp, deputy director general of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI), initial offers are expected by June 15.

"The strong interest from businesses is encouraging, and I sincerely hope we can proceed to negotiations with most of them," said Raudsepp.

Following negotiations, the ECDI will establish the final evaluation criteria, their weightings, scoring ranges and assessment methodology, which will be included in the invitation to final offers by no later than July 28.

Final offers will be evaluated by a committee appointed by the director general of the ECDI.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Defense selected an area near Tõstamaa in Pärnu County as the future location for the planned defense industry park.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!