Tallinn seeking volunteers for Pääsküla bog restoration

Volunteers are once again being sought this summer to help with the continued restoration of Tallinn's Pääsküla Bog in Nõmme.

Over 10 weekends from July to October, residents are invited to help block drainage ditches in the bog to raise the groundwater level and support the return of the unique wetland ecosystem.

Restoration work is carried out following the area's management plan. This year, most of the ditches in the first project phase are scheduled to be closed.

"Volunteer team leaders will provide on-site training and the necessary tools. The restoration work is manageable even for older school-aged youth, who can use their participation to fulfil community practice requirements. Soup will be provided to all volunteers," said biodiversity expert and volunteer coordinator Lauri Klein.

This summer marks the fourth year of volunteer efforts in the Pääsküla Bog conservation area.

"Nearly 20 dams have already been built on the bog's drainage ditches, and visitors to Pääsküla Bog can clearly see that they are working, raising the water level by up to a meter," explained Meelis Uustal, head of the Nature Conservation Division at Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the city is also building additional boardwalks in wetter areas of the bog: "The goal is to make it more comfortable for residents to enjoy the outdoors."

Pääsküla Bog and the surrounding forest form one of Tallinn's largest continuous and biodiverse green areas. The 274.3-hectare protected area is home to 65 protected species, including 17 species of orchids.

Bog restoration events will take place on: July 12, August 9, August 16-17, August 30, September 6-7, September 13, October 4, and October 11. The work begins at 9 a.m., but participants can also join later by prior arrangement.

Volunteers can register at www.tallinn.ee/talgud, where additional information is also available.

