X!

Tallinn seeking volunteers for Pääsküla bog restoration

News
Pääsküla bog in Tallinn's Nõmme district.
Pääsküla bog in Tallinn's Nõmme district. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
News

Volunteers are once again being sought this summer to help with the continued restoration of Tallinn's Pääsküla Bog in Nõmme.

Over 10 weekends from July to October, residents are invited to help block drainage ditches in the bog to raise the groundwater level and support the return of the unique wetland ecosystem.

Restoration work is carried out following the area's management plan. This year, most of the ditches in the first project phase are scheduled to be closed.

"Volunteer team leaders will provide on-site training and the necessary tools. The restoration work is manageable even for older school-aged youth, who can use their participation to fulfil community practice requirements. Soup will be provided to all volunteers," said biodiversity expert and volunteer coordinator Lauri Klein.

This summer marks the fourth year of volunteer efforts in the Pääsküla Bog conservation area.

"Nearly 20 dams have already been built on the bog's drainage ditches, and visitors to Pääsküla Bog can clearly see that they are working, raising the water level by up to a meter," explained Meelis Uustal, head of the Nature Conservation Division at Tallinn's Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform) said the city is also building additional boardwalks in wetter areas of the bog: "The goal is to make it more comfortable for residents to enjoy the outdoors."

Pääsküla Bog and the surrounding forest form one of Tallinn's largest continuous and biodiverse green areas. The 274.3-hectare protected area is home to 65 protected species, including 17 species of orchids.

Bog restoration events will take place on: July 12, August 9, August 16-17, August 30, September 6-7, September 13, October 4, and October 11. The work begins at 9 a.m., but participants can also join later by prior arrangement. 

Volunteers can register at www.tallinn.ee/talgud, where additional information is also available.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Estonian rapper nublu, singer-songwriter Vaiko Eplik join forces for new EP

19:15

Video | Jean-Michel Jarre to ERR: People thought I was crazy and making alien music

18:38

Eurovision star Tommy Cash announces October show at Tallinn's Unibet Arena

17:59

Economists: Estonia's economic indicators skewed by tax changes

17:10

Six new drinking fountains installed for use of all Tartu residents

16:36

Defense ministry: Russia has increased all hostilities in Ukraine

15:53

Prime minister: Estonia can also build Rail Baltic in Latvia

15:53

Estlink 2 power cable to resume service in late June, ahead of schedule

15:06

Estonia's top court clears protester for yelling 'From the river to the sea'

14:32

Tallinn seeking volunteers for Pääsküla bog restoration

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

29.05

Tommy Cash's Espresso Macchiato breaks into Billboard 200 and UK top 40

29.05

Tallinn moving county lines bus stop from Balti jaam to city center

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

28.05

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

08:33

Revised data shows Estonia's economy declined in first quarter of 2025

14:11

Estonia ends 'futile' talks with Russia over border river navigation buoys Updated

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo