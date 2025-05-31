X!

Reinsalu sole candidate for Isamaa chair at party's general assembly

Isamaa general assembly in Tallinn. May 31, 2025.
The opposition Isamaa is holding a general assembly in Tallinn on Saturday, where it will elect a new board, or executive council. Incumbent Urmas Reinsalu is the sole candidate nominated for party chair.

A total of 26 party members are running for the 20 available seats on Isamaa's executive council, where candidacy requires the support of ten fellow party members.

The members who submitted their candidacy by the deadline are Lea Danilson-Järg, Heiki Hepner, Priit Humal, Juhani Jaeger, Kristjan Järvan, Ahti Kallikorm, Jaanus Karilaid, Karl Sander Kase, Aivar Kokk, Kaspar Kokk, Gerry Konnov, Olle Koop, Tarmo Kruusimäe, Gerli Lehe, Tõnis Lukas, Andres Luus, Mart Maastik, Andres Metsoja, Raimond Pihlap, Henn Põlluaas, Jüri Ratas, Helir-Valdor Seeder, Priit Sibul, Riina Solman, Triin Varek and Marja-Liisa Veiser.

The party will also elect a new court of honor and audit committee at Saturday's general assembly.

Isamaa holds a general assembly once every two years.

Reinsalu: Freedom, not green transition, Europe's top priority

Speaking at the general assembly, Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu said that Estonia is facing a deepening crisis of trust, and that new Riigikogu elections are needed to overcome it.

On the topic of security, Reinsalu said that fundamental changes are underway in the international order, and that military power is increasingly becoming the defining factor in the global balance of power.

"National defense is now a task facing all of Europe," he said. "The neglect of an entire generation must be made up for. Europe's number one task is not the green transition, but the defense of freedom."

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu at the party's general assembly in Tallinn on Saturday. May 31, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

According to the party chair, the top priority for the next EU structural and investment funding period should be Europe's military defense, which will require changes to the current rules.

"Covering defense costs will be the true litmus test of European solidarity," he noted. "Air defense systems and missiles in Poland, Romania and Estonia also defend Portugal, Ireland and Luxembourg. That's why the European Union should jointly fund the defense capabilities of its border countries."

In his speech, the Isamaa chief emphasized that trust is a security issue as well, and that the crisis of trust is holding back societal progress. At the heart of the crisis, he noted, is the government's lack of support.

"The policies being pursued have not met the expectations or needs of the people," he said. "People can sense that their opinions make no difference, as leaders move in one direction and the people are left behind."

He believes new elections are necessary to overcome this.

Reinsalu noted that constitutionally, snap elections can only be called at the request of a parliamentary majority, but said it should be considered whether the Constitution should be amended to give either the president or the people the right to call extraordinary elections.

He added that the government has also given up on both population policy and economic growth. Reinsalu believes Estonia needs a new population policy that ensures a parent's livelihood isn't worsened by the birth of a child.

On economic policy, the party chair said that the government has damaged Estonia's competitiveness, and the cost of eliminating the tax hump has been undermining the predictability of the country's tax system, fueling an inflationary spiral and taking more income away from lower-income individuals."

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Top
