Annual charity duck rally takes place in Tallinn on Sunday

Rubber ducks ready for this year's race.
Rubber ducks ready for this year's race. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sunday sees the return of the annual charity Pardiralli ("Duck rally") in Kadriorg Park, with tens of thousands of rubber ducks vying to be the first across the finish line and with President Alar Karis in attendance.

Launched in 2014, this year's event will bring 20,000 racing ducks to the starting line, and the race is once again being supported by nearby resident and head of state President Karis, joined by rally star Ott Tänak, who will both act as race commentators.

The duck rally aims to raise awareness about and provide support for children with cancer in Estonia, and their families.

ETV will be covering the event live and families who have been closely affected by cancer will share their stories on the show, sometimes in mourning.

Anu Välba will present the event from Kadriorg Park for ETV, while Heleri All will bring viewers video stories of children for whom repeated treatment cycles have become a part of life, and of their families who live in hope.

All 20,000 entered ducks have already found an owner, with the "winning" duck to be announced once the race is over.

Singer Koit Toome, musician Stig Rästa, and the  Kalamaja segakoor mixed choir, accompanied by a string quintet, soloist Ott Kartau, and conducted by Kuldar Schüts, will provide musical interludes.

Donations can be made to the Estonian association of parents of children with cancer (Eesti Vähihaigete Laste Vanemate Liit) on the following phone lines (inside Estonia):

  • To donate €5: 9002150
  • To donate €10: 9002110
  • To donate €25: 9002125

These lines are open year-round and not just during the duck rally.
ETV's live broadcast from the 2025 duck rally in Kadriorg Park starts on Sunday at 7.15 p.m. Estonian time.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Andrew Whyte

