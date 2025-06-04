Watch on June 5: Virtual forum for Global Estonians 2025

This year's Virtual forum for Global Estonians takes place on Thursday, June 5, and can be watched online at ERR News from 4 p.m. Estonian time.

This year's forum, titled "HOME CALLS", will focus on "everything that creates and maintains the cultural identity of Estonians – tradition, music, nature and literature."

"This summer, both the Song and Dance Festival and the 13th World Estonian Days ESTO 2025 will take place in Estonia. In addition, we will celebrate Arvo Pärt's 90th anniversary and the 500th anniversary of the publication of the first book in Estonian. It hasn't been such a great year in a long time!" the organizers say.

The forum will be in Estonian with English translation.

You can find the program here.

