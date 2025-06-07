X!

Eesti 200 unveils 'Next Generation' slogan for fall local elections

Eesti 200 chair Kristina Kallas (left) and other members at the party's general assembly on Saturday. June 7, 2025.
"Next Generation Estonia!" debuted Saturday as Eesti 200's slogan for the upcoming local elections. Speaking at the party's general assembly, chair Kristina Kallas explained that Eesti 200 entered politics to ensure each new generation can live in a better country than the last.

"Eesti 200 entered politics so that each successive generation could live in a better country than today's," Kallas said. "So that decisions would be made with the future in mind — ones that will move Estonia forward ten, 20, even 50 years from now as well."

She highlighted that, as a party in the Estonian government, Eesti 200 has implemented a unified Estonian school, implemented marriage equality, launched education reforms, restored a sustainable pension system, drawn up an economic growth plan through 2035 and raised defense spending to 5 percent of GDP.

"Right now, Eesti 200 is building a new generation Estonia in both the country and the capital — an Estonia that sees opportunities where others see obstacles," Kallas said. "That's how we ensure that Estonia will remain protected and competitive in the future as well, and that Estonians are educated, healthy and happy."

The party chair added that on October 19, people will not only be deciding who clears snow in the winter or paints bike lanes in the summer — voters will be signaling at the ballot box what kind of Estonia they want: one that looks backwards and get stuck in the past, or one that moves forward and looks to the future.

Estonia's local government council elections will be held on October 19.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

