Watch Estonia v Norway in World Cup qualifiers live on ETV Monday evening

The Estonian men's national football team are in World Cup qualifying action on Monday evening against Norway. Football fans can watch the game live on ETV or by following the links in this article – kick off is at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time.

Estonia will be looking to bounce back from their 1-3 defeat against Israel on Friday at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

Meanwhile, Norway go into tonight's clash off the back of a stunning 3-0 win over Italy thanks to first half strikes from Alexander Sørloth, Antonia Nusa and Erling Haaland.

Estonia are currently in third place in their five-team qualifying group having picked up 3 points from their opening 3 games. Norway are top with a maximum 9 points from a possible 9.

Estonia versus Norway kicks off at 9.45 p.m. at the A Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Monday night, with live coverage beginning from 9.35 p.m. on ETV.

Editor: Michael Cole

