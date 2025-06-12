X!

Estonian PM: Human life has no value for Putin

Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said that President Vladimir Putin does not value human life after the number of Russian casualties in the Ukraine war reported passed one million on Thursday.

Ukraine releases the casualty rates of Russian soldiers and destroyed military equipment every morning since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. This included the number of dead and wounded.

On Thursday, the number of "eliminated" troops increased by 1,140 to 1,000,340.

"Human life has no value for Putin," Michal wrote in a statement on social media website X.

"Putin has rejected any meaningful peace efforts and is only pretending to negotiate. Our pressure on Russia must continue. It's the only way for just and lasting peace."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Putin shows no sign of stopping.

"He doesn't care about his people or the prospect of peace. We must keep the pressure on Russia. It's the only way to stop the aggression," he wrote.

This story was updated to add comments from Margus Tsahkna.

Editor: Helen Wright

