All ministers except PM running in local elections

All of Estonia's government ministers, with the exception of Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), will stand in the local elections in October.

Kristina Kallas, chairwoman of Eesti 200, and Timo Suslov, the secretary general of the Reform Party, told ERR that all ministers from both parties will run in the elections.

Kallas said she is seeking to be elected mayor of Tartu, Minister of the Interior Igor Taro will stand in Põlva, and the party's other five ministers will represent constituencies in Tallinn.

Suslov said that all of the party's ministers plan to run in the local elections.

It is customary that the prime minister does not participate in local elections, and Michal confirmed he will follow this tradition.

The local elections will take place on October 19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!