Baltic states, Poland to jointly protect critical energy infrastructure

The three Baltic states and Poland have agreed to work together to jointly protect their critical energy infrastructure, newspaper Postimees reported .

A memorandum signed between the four countries on Monday established a cross-border and inter-agency working group.

The document outlines key areas of cooperation, such as information sharing, joint exercises, and exchange of best practices, as well as listing the countries' key actions and strategies for the next 10 years.

"An incident or vulnerability in one country would have a significant impact on the entire region, as demonstrated by the recent Estlink 2 case. That's why it is crucial that our countries take a harmonized approach to incident prevention, response, and recovery," said Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform.)

Power in unity. #Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are joining forces to protect our critical energy infrastructure.



With coordinated efforts, information sharing, and joint exercises, we're building a more resilient and secure energy future.#TTE #EnergySecurity pic.twitter.com/zDTc86wP2g — Estonia in the EU (@EEinEU) June 16, 2025

