Baltic states, Poland to jointly protect critical energy infrastructure

News
An electricity pylon behind a barbed wire fence.
An electricity pylon behind a barbed wire fence. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The three Baltic states and Poland have agreed to work together to jointly protect their critical energy infrastructure, newspaper Postimees reported.

A memorandum signed between the four countries on Monday established a cross-border and inter-agency working group.

The document outlines key areas of cooperation, such as information sharing, joint exercises, and exchange of best practices, as well as listing the countries' key actions and strategies for the next 10 years.

 "An incident or vulnerability in one country would have a significant impact on the entire region, as demonstrated by the recent Estlink 2 case. That's why it is crucial that our countries take a harmonized approach to incident prevention, response, and recovery," said Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform.)

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Postimees

