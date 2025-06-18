Gallery: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame arrives in Põlva County

In its relay across the country ahead of the festival in two weeks, the ceremonial Song and Dance Festival flame reached Põlva County on Tuesday, where hundreds gathered to celebrate and accompany it on its way.

Since Sunday, the ceremonial Song and Dance Festival flame has been making its way through Estonia, warmly welcomed by dancers, singers and well-wishers as the country gears up for the nationwide Song and Dance Festival in Tallinn in two weeks.

On Tuesday, the flame journeyed through Põlva County, setting off from the historic Post Road at the Tartu County border.

Põlva County curator Nele Risttee explained that during their leg of the flame relay, locals wanted to showcase smaller cultural sites and devoted trailblazers at community centers and other cultural spaces.

Throughout the Southeastern Estonian county, onlookers were treated to sights ranging from folk dancers jumping on fitness trampolines at the community center in Krootuse to performances in the courtyard at Viluste School.

Daytime events included groups of children and toddlers as well as entire kindergarten classes. On Tuesday evening, the festival flame reached Taevapark, where folk dance troupes from Kanepi performed.

The Song and Dance Festival flame traveled approximately 200 kilometers through Põlva County on Tuesday, making 13 stops along the route.

It was carried and escorted by a motorcycle with a sidecar, a ride-on lawnmower, a Suzuki Carry, a retro Gaz bus and a Soviet-era military Jeep-style off-road vehicle popularly known in Estonia as the Villis.

Around 800 people took part in the Põlva County leg of the festival flame relay.

Festival flame to travel the country

The first ceremonial relay of the Song Festival flame was organized in 1969, making its way from Tartu — the site of the very first Estonian Song Festival exactly one century earlier — to the country's capital in time for the event.

Since 1990, the festival flame relay has been a regular part of Estonia's Song and Dance Festival tradition.

This year, the flame was once again lit in Tartu on Sunday before beginning its journey. It will travel through every county in Estonia before making its way to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds.

The XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival, titled "Iseoma" ("Kinship"), will be held in Tallinn on July 3-6, 2025.

The XXI Dance Festival will include three performances at Kalev Stadium on July 3 and 4, and folk musicians will give a free concert at Tallinn's Freedom Square on Friday, July 4.

The Song and Dance Festival Parade and opening concert of the XXVIII Song Festival will take place on Saturday, July 5, with the main concert to follow on Sunday, July 6.

Time-honored tradition

Estonia's first Song Festival was held in Tartu in 1869. The first Dance Festival was held in 1934, and the first Youth Song and Dance Festival took place in 1962.

Estonia's all-ages and youth festivals have each typically taken place every five years, on a staggered schedule.

In November 2003, UNESCO added Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's song and dance festival tradition to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

