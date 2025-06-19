NB8 and Poland want to block Russian soldiers from Schengen Zone

Baltic, Nordic and Polish interior ministers want to ban Russian citizens who have participated in the war against Ukraine from the Schengen Zone.

The ministers met in Tallinn on Thursday (June 19), along with European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and a representative of the EU's border agency Frontex.

Minister of Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) told ERR after the meeting: "There are hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens who have fought against an independent European country, and we should take a very clear stance that these people cannot travel freely in Schengen — we will not grant them residence permits, we will not grant them visas, because this whole group, which has killed and destroyed there, poses a very serious security threat to all of us."

The ban should stay in place even after the war ends, he said.

Editor's note: ERR News will add the joint statement to this article when possible.

On the same day, the NB8++ format – Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom – called for "further joint and coordinated action" to tackle Russia's shadow fleet.

The countries said they were "particularly concerned" about vessels flying without flags, meaning no state is responsible for them.

"If vessels fail to fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, we will take appropriate action within international law," a joint statement said.

The appeal said the countries would draft a set of guidelines for dealing with the issue and further strengthen their cooperation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!